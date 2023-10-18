Steve said: “I chose my new hair style with colleagues at work who paid 50p to chose from a selection of weird and wonderful styles I found online. The one I chose was the most popular and was done by an unskilled colleague. After mercilessly being laughed at by colleagues — in a nice way, I shaved it off. I have personal reasons for helping the charity because someone I know has the early stages of Alzheimer’s. The Memory Cafe is simply amazing, there’s nothing like it for people.”