A kind climber has suffered good-natured ribbing after having his hair cut in an extravagant fashion — in the fashion of an eccentric ‘moustache’.
Steve Chapman, who lives in a camper van and teaches climbing at Plymouth Life Centre’s indoor climbing wall, raised more than £1,000 for Tavistock Memory Cafe, which he supports for personal reasons.
Steve said: “I chose my new hair style with colleagues at work who paid 50p to chose from a selection of weird and wonderful styles I found online. The one I chose was the most popular and was done by an unskilled colleague. After mercilessly being laughed at by colleagues — in a nice way, I shaved it off. I have personal reasons for helping the charity because someone I know has the early stages of Alzheimer’s. The Memory Cafe is simply amazing, there’s nothing like it for people.”
Heather Rayner, of Tavistock Memory Cafe, said: “I’d just like to say that we are really grateful to Steve for wanting to raise funds for the Memory Cafe. “£101.52 is a fantastic amount, we think that he was really generous, brave, and a bit crazy, for putting himself forward for this hair-chopping challenge!
“The money he raised will go towards our Christmas party, which means that those who attend both our morning and afternoon Memory Cafe sessions can get together and have a great time, a potential of nearly eighty people. Thank you Steve. We hope that your hair grows back quickly.”