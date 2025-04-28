The Sunday event begins at 10am with a procession of vintage military vehicles followed by the barbecue from 1pm and weapons demonstration at 2pm. Then there will be a poignant tribute by a solitary piper, in tribute to wartime bagpiper Bill Millin who famously played a morale-boosting tune under fire on the D-Day’s Sword beach. This will be followed by a remembrance ceremony at 4pm and a concert by Launceston Town Band. The helicopter will take off and leave at a time to be confirmed.