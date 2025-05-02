A 55-year-old man from Plymouth has pleaded not guilty to a string of thefts in Tavistock last November.
David Smith of Pleasure Hill Close, Plymouth, has been accused of stealing power tools, golf clubs, sporting goods and an electrical cable with a combined value of nearly £10,000 on November 30, 2024.
He allegedly stole from two properties and a shed on Whitchurch Road, Tavistock.
The defendant was arrested on December 19 2024 for breaking his bail conditions.
He appeared at Plymouth Crown Court today (May 2).
Smith has been placed on conditional bail until his next hearing in Plymouth Crown Court on May 7, 2025.