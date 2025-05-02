A 55-year-old man from Tavistock has been taken to court for alleged dangerous driving while on drugs.
Justin Napier, of Spring Hill, allegedly drove a Ford Fiesta dangerously through West Street in Tavistock on November 2, 2024.
Napier was accused of having an excess of benzoylecgonine, a chemical compound that is produced when cocaine is metabolised in the body, in his system while driving.
He pleaded not guilty to dangerous driving in Plymouth Crown Court yesterday (Thursday, May 1).
Napier has been placed on an unconditional bail until his next hearing in Plymouth Crown Court on June 25, 2025