This striking crocheted Remembrance Day postbox topper is turning heads in Tavistock. Lauren Higginson took 100 hours to complete the helmeted head of a WW1 soldier with a poppy and the words Lest We Forget.
She said: “I made it by following a few patterns. I started a month ago. I come from a military family, my dad is ex Navy and my brother is in the RAF. I spent five years serving in the RAF Police from 2016-2021.
"This is why I was particularly motivated, I’ve been looking for a challenge and I thought it was be a fitting tribute to those we lost and also a nice for the community. I started crocheting during lockdown. My friend Annie Malham inspired me.”