Hundreds of generous cyclists pedalled for charity on challenging routes across Dartmoor in aid of charity.
Nearly 1,000 energetic riders took took to the saddle on their mountain bikes for last Sunday’s (September 28) St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth’s Tour de Moor sponsored ride.
Riders raising funds for end-of-life care, rode 53km, 28km or 1km routes, depending on experience
Many riders took part in memory of loved ones and friends who have been cared for by St Luke’s, with funds helping families receive the same specialist holistic hospice support when and where they need it most, with the majority taking place people’s own homes.
Sarah Field from Tavistock remembered her teacher colleague Marian Lane, before she died two years ago as she cycled with her children, Jasper, 10, and Belle, 14, raising more than £400 for St Luke’s.
Sarah said: “Marian was a wonderfully kind and caring person and an inspirational teacher. She was cared for by St Luke’s and I wanted to raise money in her memory, knowing it takes a staggering amount to keep St Luke’s services running.
“We haven’t done anything like Tour de Moor before, but we have always gone mountain biking and it’s a challenge the three of us can do together.”
Andrew Shelton from Plympton rode the 53km route in memory of his father-in-law Paul Michelmore, who died in August, and his grandma, Joyce Hoskin. They were both cared for by St Luke’s at the end of their lives at the hospice’s specialist unit at Turnchapel.
Andrew said: “St Luke’s did a fantastic job looking after them. The nurses are so caring and the support they give to family members as well is brilliant.
“It is really important to take part in things like Tour de Moor because St Luke’s is a charity and without them you can’t have this kind of care. Being here on the day means a lot because you are remembering the people who have passed and giving something back, and the camaraderie and atmosphere are always great too.”
Andrew’s wife, Sarah, and sons Oscar,14, and Charlie, 11, made their Tour de Moor debut on the 11km course.
Jenni Everson rode the 28km circuit to “give something back” after her mother, Margaret, was cared for by St Luke’s at home before she died two years ago: “Mum was at home in Plymouth. My dad was there with her, but it was so good to have someone coming in from St Luke’s to support them both.
“The care they received was invaluable, and the guys that came were absolutely amazing. It took the pressure off the whole family. Knowing that she could stay at home was the most important thing to her and to us.”
Daisy, 5, did the 11km with her mum Kayleigh Cooke who rode in memory of two family friends. Kayleigh, of Plymouth, said: “We’ve been doing a lot of practising around the dog walking path at the top of our street as well as up on the moor. I do as much as I can for St Luke’s because so many people need their care. Without them there would be a lot more people suffering.”
Paige Gould from Saltash took to the saddle for the 53km challenge in memory of family friend Jacquie Burge from Callington. She was joined for the ride by friends Beth Witton and Ellie Maunder: “Jacquie was my mum’s best friend and a big part of my family. She was looked after by St Luke’s. They help so many people and not only the person going through the situations but their family members too.”
Georgina Dyke, of St Luke’s, said: “It was absolutely wonderful to see so many people jumping on their bikes. Their energy, enthusiasm and commitment to support St Luke’s care was truly heartening.
“And to everyone who helped make it happen, from our sponsors and our army of amazing volunteers to the local organisations who have pitched in, you’ve done your community proud.”
Every £1,000 raised by the challenge will cover a full package of care at home in Plymouth, and surrounding areas of Dartmoor, the South Hams, West Devon or East Cornwall, completely free of charge, for one patient and their family.
