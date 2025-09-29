Daisy, 5, did the 11km with her mum Kayleigh Cooke who rode in memory of two family friends. Kayleigh, of Plymouth, said: “We’ve been doing a lot of practising around the dog walking path at the top of our street as well as up on the moor. I do as much as I can for St Luke’s because so many people need their care. Without them there would be a lot more people suffering.”