Hundreds of generous cyclists pedalled for charity on a challenging route across Dartmoor in aid of charity.

Nearly 1,000 riders took took to their mountain bikes for last Sunday’s (September 28) St Luke’s Hospice Plymouth’s ‘Tour de Moor’ sponsored ride from Yelverton to Princetown. Riders raised funds for end-of-life care cycling up to 53km.

Many riders cycled in memory of loved ones and friends cared for by St Luke’s. Sarah Field, from Tavistock, remembered her treasured former teacher colleague Marian Lane as she cycled with her children, Jasper, ten, and Belle, 14, raising more than £400.

“Marian (who died two years ago) was a wonderfully kind and caring person and an inspirational teacher. She was cared for by St Luke’s and I wanted to raise money in her memory.”

The mass start with nearly 1,000 mountain bikers raising funds for St Luke's Hospice on the Tour de Moor charity ride from Yelverton. Photo: Paul Slater Images. ( Paul Slater Images Ltd )

Andrew Shelton on the Tour de Moor St Luke's Hospice cycle who raised funds in memory of his father-in-law Paul Michelmore and his grandma. They were both cared for at St Luke’s at the end of their lives. ( Submitted )

Daisy, five, and mum Kayleigh Cooke on the Tour de Moor cycle ride. Kayleigh, from Keyham in Plymouth, rode in memory of two special family friends. ( Submitted )

Paige Gould, Beth Witton and Ellie Maunder all undertook the ride. Paige, from Saltash, took to the saddle for the 53km challenge in memory of her mum’s friend Jacquie Burge from Callington, who was looked after by St Luke’s. ( Submitted )

Jenni Everson got into gear for the 28km circuit to “give something back” after her mother, Margaret, was cared for by St Luke’s at home before she died two years ago. ( Submitted )

One man and his two dogs determined to finish the ride. Photo by Paul Slater Images. ( Photo by Paul Slater Images Ltd )