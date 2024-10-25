A Tavistock charity is looking for volunteers to help with a wide range of roles from driver to cafe assistant.
Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) charity supports people with mobility problems by offering transport for medical or other appointments and a befriending service for isolated people needing social contact.
TASS is holding a recruitment evening on Thursday, November 24 from 5:30-6:30pm at TASS HQ in the Anchorage Centre, next to the bus station.
Volunteer roles offered include café assistant (no cooking required), charity shop volunteer, befriender (DBS required), activities supporter, fundraiser, drop-in centre helper, car driver, driver for the wheelchair adapted car and minibus driver. Anyone wanting to attend is asked to email TASS manager Debbie Morris beforehand on [email protected]
The charity supports people with mobility problems by offering transport for medical or other appointments and a befriending service to isolated people who need some social contact.