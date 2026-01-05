Over night snow showers and black ice in West Devon made driving conditions hazardous during today’s morning commute time.
Some schools, including Tavistock Primary, delayed opening this morning due to icy roads delaying staff, pupils and school buses.
Most of the area was treated to a light snow covering at the weekend with Dartmoor especially transformed into a white winter wonderland with grazing ponies and sheep undeterred.
The snow then froze and the combination of ice and heavy frost created dangerous roads. West Devon Police have advised against unnecessary travel as ice and frozen snow/sleet has made many rural roads hazardous to drive on today (Monday).
Most commuters today drove sensibly to the conditions and extra time was needed to get to work on time as traffic slowed, especially on rural B-roads. Temperatures reached down to minus 2C in the countryside, below higher moorland.
The weather warnings extend to the health of vulnerable and old people (from the UK Health Security Agency) with existing long-term conditions and people are advised to keep an eye on neighbours and others who might need help.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for low temperatures, ice and snow remains until 12noon today (Monday). A second yellow weather warning is in place from 12noon today until 11am on Tuesday (January 6).
