Snow showers and black ice are forecast over night in West Devon to make driving conditions hazardous tonight and during morning commute time.
Most of the area was treated to a light snow covering at the weekend with Dartmoor especially transformed into a white winter wonderland with grazing ponies and sheep undeterred.
Joining the stock energetic families took a last chance after the Christmas and New Year break for a bracing fresh air walk.
However, West Devon Police have advised against unnecessary travel as ice and frozen snow/sleet has made many rural roads hazardous to drive on.
The warnings extend to the health of vulnerable and old people (from the UK Health Security Agency) with existing long-term conditions and people are advised to keep an eye on neighbours and others who might need help.
A Met Office yellow weather warning for low temperatures, ice and snow remains until 12noon tomorrow (Monday). A second yellow weather warning is in place from 12noon tomorrow until 11am on Tuesday (January 6).
The treacherous road conditions could lead to schools either closing for the day or opening later in the morning due to staff struggling to reach the classroom and bus services having difficulties picking up pupils at rural stops.
UK Weather Chase (enthusiast storm chasers bring live coverage, build-ups and video coverage on active storm encounters and chases around the UK) has added its voice to warn motorists to check the forecast and road conditions before heading out, pack essential clothes, food, water, phone charger, anti-freeze, winter screen wash.
“Snow can change from ‘magical’ to miserable very quickly, especially when children are involved as passengers. Being unprepared can turn a great day out to a complete disaster fast.”
The ‘chasers’ said lessons should be learned from last winter’s snow which made many roads un-passable in West Devon and even on the A30 and Haldon Hill when many cars had to be abandoned, further blocking roads to emergency services.
