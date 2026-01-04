Police are advising drivers against unnecessary travel in West Devon due to snow and ice.
The warning of hazardous driving conditions comes during a Met Office yellow weather warning for ice and snow.
A West Devon police spokesman said: “West Devon is currently experiencing snow and icy conditions across the area with a yellow weather warning in place.
“Please do not make journeys unnecessarily on the rural road network which is likely to have significant risk of ice due to several days of sleet and freezing temperatures beforehand.
“If you do need to make a journey, please ensure your vehicle is roadworthy. Reduce your speed and driving to the conditions and that you have supplies and means of contact should you get into difficulty.”
