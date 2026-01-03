Light snow and heavy frost have combined to transform West Devon into picturesque wintery scenes as the cold snap continues.
Dartmoor has especially been looking like a winter wonderland.
However pretty the landscape is, the cold can bring hazards for health and travel and the Met Office, Devon County Council (DCC)and the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) have all advised on staying safe and for people to check on vulnerable neighbours and others.
DCC is urging all highway users to take extra care this weekend, with severe overnight frosts and widespread ice expected on the region’s roads, footpaths and cycleways.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for ice and snow until 12noon today (Sunday) to midday tomorrow Monday.
Hard frosts are likely throughout the next two days and ice may form wherever wintry showers fall on cold surfaces.
Another cold day is predicted today (Sunday) with sunny spells and wintry showers. Snow accumulations are possible in places, mainly over the moors.
A frosty start is forecast on Monday and Tuesday (January 5/6) then mainly dry but some rain and hill snow is possible later. Gradually turning somewhat less cold and more unsettled on Wednesday and Thursday (January 7/8).
DCC highways gritting crews have been carrying out multiple treatments across the primary routes and will continue to salt priority routes through the evenings and into the early hours.
Drivers should never assume a road has been salted, and in very low temperatures, even treated roads may still develop ice.
Highway users are advised to follow essential winter‑driving guidance:
- Allow extra time for your journey and check the latest forecast before travelling.
- Reduce speed and increase stopping distances on all road types.
- Do not assume roads are ice‑free, even if they look clear or form part of the gritting network.
- Be particularly cautious on rural, untreated and high‑level routes, where freezing temperatures and snow showers are more likely.
- Watch for icy pavements and cycle paths, with a heightened risk of slips and falls.
More travel information and advice is available on the County Council’s winter travel webpages or for updates follow @DevonAlert on X (Twitter) and Facebook.
The UKHSA amber cold health alert covers all the SW until 10am on Tuesday, January 6.
Under the Weather Health Alerting system introduced by UKHSA and the Met Office, an amber cold-health alert means that forecast low temperatures are expected to increase the risk to health for individuals aged 65 years and over and those with serious underlying health conditions, particularly respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.
Dr Elizabeth Smout, consultant in health protection at UKHSA South West, said: “The weather is forecast to be very cold across England over the coming few days, and it is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable, particularly here in the South West.”
Ways to stay safe during periods of cold weather include:
- Check the weather forecast and the news.
- Make sure you have sufficient food and medicine.
- Take simple measures to reduce draughts at home.
- Keep bedroom windows closed.
- Wear multiple layers of thinner clothing.
- If you’re eligible, get vaccinated against flu and COVID-19.
- Get help if needed – call NHS 111 or 999 in an emergency.
The Met Office issues National Severe Weather Warnings so appropriate action can be taken in time. Check the Met Office website to see the National Severe Weather Warnings currently in place.
