Steve Brown, director of Public Health Devon, said: “We know that children are keen to return to school after the holidays, but if they feel unwell and have a high temperature, diarrhoea or vomiting, please keep them at home until any temperature has gone and for 48 hours after diarrhoea or vomiting symptoms have passed. This helps protect their classmates, teachers, and the wider community from unnecessary illness, and also speeds up their own recovery.”