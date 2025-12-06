Today in Tavistock has patchy rain on and off, with temperatures near 11°C. Light drizzle could pop up throughout the afternoon, though some breaks in the clouds may appear. Blustery gusts keep it feeling cooler, so a mostly grey and damp day is on the cards.
Tomorrow will bring moderate rain, with temperatures about 14°C and stronger winds pushing through. Early hours stay wet before brighter spells attempt to peek out later. Occasional downpours might return by evening, so expect a breezy and wet forecast as the day progresses.
Monday, December 8 looks stormy, with heavy rain and winds rattling through. Temperatures hover near 12°C, making it a mild yet unsettled spell. Persistent showers continue well into the afternoon, occasionally easing but never fully clearing. Intense rainfall may appear at night, keeping conditions soggy and blustery.
Tuesday still carries frequent downpours, with temperatures about 13°C and strong gusts persisting. Constant rain in the morning might break into lighter showers by midday. Even so, grey and damp skies remain dominant. Evening hours could deliver bursts of heavier rain, maintaining a brisk and unsettled feel.
Wednesday offers patchy rain and occasional mist, with temperatures near 10°C. Morning hours start mostly dry, though scattered drizzle may creep in later. Skies stay partly cloudy, but conditions gradually become calmer compared to previous days. Winds appear lighter, bringing some relief from recent gusts. Evening brings faint rain chances, keeping the forecast relatively mild and less windy. Hints of drizzle might linger later in the week.
This article was automatically generated
