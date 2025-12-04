Today in Tavistock, patchy rain is likely, with temperatures near 7°C during the day and dropping to about 2°C overnight. Winds grow strong, so conditions could feel extra chilly. Occasional drizzle may appear, but some clearer spells might break through. Expect a damp start that gradually improves. Expect occasional gusts to strengthen, ensuring a breezy day.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain that intensifies well into the afternoon, with highs around 13°C and lows near 3°C. Showers might persist, offering soggy conditions throughout the day. Brief intervals of lighter rain could offer small reprieves, though wind will remain gusty, keeping the atmosphere lively.
This weekend on Saturday looks showery too, with temperatures about 11°C amid occasional bursts of drizzle. Rain may ease slightly later, though breezes remain noticeable. Clouds could linger for most of the day, limiting sunshine. Conditions won't stray much from earlier patterns, ensuring a consistent early winter vibe.
Sunday sees moderate rain in the early hours, but clearer spells emerge as midday approaches. Daytime readings hover near 13°C, offering a milder feel than previous days. Brief lighter showers might pop up, yet the general trend leans toward intermittent breaks. Winds stay modest, maintaining a cool but not frigid climate.
Monday appears cloudy, with scattered rain possible during the evening and temperatures about 12°C. Some partial morning brightness is possible, yet conditions remain unsettled. Occasional gusts keep the air feeling fresh while drizzle chances linger. Further rainfall might develop later, supporting an ongoing pattern of wet weather. Expect frequent clouds.
This article was automatically generated
