Today, Monday, December 1, brings steady rain in Tavistock from morning through the evening, with gusty breezes on and off. Expect temperatures near 13°C, so slightly mild despite the damp conditions. Skies remain cloudy, and the chance of any sunshine is slim given the persistent showers.
Tomorrow sees lingering drizzle with patchy rain continuing into midday. Expect occasional gusts, though not too strong. Temperatures hover near 9°C, bringing a cooler feel and mostly overcast skies. Some breaks in the cloud might appear, but the odds for rain remain high during the afternoon, so conditions stay rather damp throughout the day.
Wednesday could offer scattered showers in the morning, with occasional drier spells by midday. Temperatures reach near 10°C, and any breeze will pick up slightly later on. Winds remain moderate, providing a slight chill. Cloud cover is expected to dominate, though brief brighter periods are possible if the rain eases. Showers remain likely into the evening.
Thursday brings heavier downpours at times, especially early on. Temperatures stay near 9°C, leading to a relatively chilly feel under dense clouds. Some breaks might occur mid-afternoon, but rain looks fairly intense in spots. Breezy conditions can add to the unsettled vibe, and skies remain grey for much of the day.
Friday appears more settled, with a better chance for sunshine and temperatures about 8°C. Rain risk drops considerably, though occasional cloud cover may still drift across. Skies should turn clearer later, offering a calmer end to the week. A light breeze lingers through the afternoon. Conditions may stay mild this weekend, encouraging a smoother stretch of weather overall.
This article was automatically generated
