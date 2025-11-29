Saturday, November 29 in Tavistock brings moderate rain. Today sees breezy weather conditions, with showers lasting much of the morning and afternoon. Temperatures about 9°C by midday and near 4°C after sunset. Rainfall is likely to intensify briefly, but sunny breaks might be scarce.
Tomorrow expects patchy rain, with occasional bright spells later. A high near 8°C keeps things cool, while early hours dip to about 3°C. Skies may turn partly cloudy now and then, though any showers could linger in certain spots throughout midday. Breezes remain at times.
The next day sees moderate rain again. Wind picks up through midday, and temperatures hover near 12°C, dropping to about 8°C overnight. Widespread showers may persist, and heavier bursts could appear. Cloud cover remains thick, making sunny intervals limited. Expect breezier conditions overall.
After that, patchy rain returns, gusting in places but easing by late afternoon. Tuesday delivers a maximum near 10°C and a minimum about 4°C after dusk. Occasional drizzle might linger, yet some glimpses of clearer skies could emerge. Blustery weather spells remain possible.
Continuing the week, patchy rain remains possible. Wednesday should reach about 9°C, with lows near 3°C under partly cloudy skies. Mild breezes might accompany occasional shower bands, but prolonged dry spells are also anticipated. Rain intensity looks light if it appears, though heavier pockets cannot be ruled out. The day should feel brisk, especially in any exposed spots. Extra cloud cover may develop late evening, maintaining a cool, unsettled vibe. Expect frequent changes to the weather.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.