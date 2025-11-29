Continuing the week, patchy rain remains possible. Wednesday should reach about 9°C, with lows near 3°C under partly cloudy skies. Mild breezes might accompany occasional shower bands, but prolonged dry spells are also anticipated. Rain intensity looks light if it appears, though heavier pockets cannot be ruled out. The day should feel brisk, especially in any exposed spots. Extra cloud cover may develop late evening, maintaining a cool, unsettled vibe. Expect frequent changes to the weather.