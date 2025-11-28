Today, Friday, November 28 in Tavistock starts with patchy rain nearby and occasional bright spells. Local weather watchers might see short drizzle bursts in the early morning. Temperatures about 12°C dominate, dipping near 8°C by evening. Moderate breezes and mostly cloudy skies persist, although no major downpours are likely. A few sunny intervals could appear, but showers remain possible.
Tomorrow begins the weekend with heavy rain likely for much of the day. Temperatures about 8°C keep it cool, and showers may linger from morning to night. Occasional drier spells are possible, yet the local weather forecast suggests consistent dampness. Overcast skies bring a very wet start to the weekend.
Sunday continues the unsettled weather, with patchy rain returning off and on. Temperatures near 8°C stay steady, and any afternoon clarity might be brief. Winds appear lighter, but drizzle could persist into the evening. Expect mostly cloudy skies and on-and-off showers through much of the day. Occasional heavier bursts remain possible.
Monday features moderate rain, plus stronger gusts at times. Temperatures close to 13°C feel milder, yet heavier bursts of rain seem likely. Limited midday sun might break through, though breezier conditions could develop. Overall, grey skies and steady showers mark the local forecast. Intermittent breaks may be short-lived.
Tuesday brings more patchy rain, though a few brighter spells aren’t ruled out. Temperatures about 9°C stay cool, and lighter winds create calmer conditions. Morning drizzle might linger, although dryness could spread by late afternoon. Evening cloud cover is likely, with another shower possible overnight. Light breezes persist throughout.
