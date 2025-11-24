Today, Monday, November 24, brings plenty of patchy rain across Tavistock. Temperatures near 9°C keep things cool, dipping to about 6°C after dark. Conditions may turn drier late in the day, though brief showers remain likely, so expect unsettled skies throughout much of the afternoon. Skies could also turn breezy, adding chill.
Tomorrow sees a crisp start near 2°C, climbing to about 9°C later. Much of the day stays mostly dry, but isolated drizzle could appear, keeping the forecast unpredictable. Sunshine might break through occasionally, offering brief relief from lingering clouds. Winds remain light overall, ensuring any drizzle remains fairly patchy.
Midweek arrives with colder dawns near 1°C, followed by highs about 9°C on Wednesday. Showers look more frequent, though sporadic bright spells are possible. Breezes may strengthen slightly, creating a fresh feel while the rain remains a significant factor in the weather outlook. Short bursts of heavier rain could appear.
Thursday shifts towards milder conditions with top temperatures approaching 13°C and lows about 10°C. Light rain or drizzle could persist, but occasional clearer spells might appear. Fog patches may develop, reducing visibility at times, yet the day should feel relatively mild compared to earlier in the week. There’s still a chance of drizzle late on.
By Friday, cooler air returns, with morning readings near 6°C and daytime values about 11°C. Unsettled weather continues, bringing patchy rain that could linger. This weekend might maintain moderate conditions, though further rainfall is possible, so expect changeable skies as the week wraps up.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.