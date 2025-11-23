Today, Sunday, November 23, brings patchy rain in many places, including Tavistock. Temperatures about 10°C combine with gentle breezes, while drizzle may persist after dusk, dipping to near 6°C. Cloudier pockets won’t rule out occasional drizzle.
Tomorrow remains unsettled, with patchy rain popping up at times. Temperatures near 9°C keep the air cool, and nighttime values fall to about 5°C. Occasional showers might appear through the day, so expect damp spells and a chance of drizzle during those darker evening hours. Winds feel brisk but not overly strong.
Expect more patchy rain on Tuesday as mild spells mingle with brief dryness. Highs peak near 9°C, but things cool off to about 2°C by nightfall. Some drizzle could show up in the late afternoon, and if skies clear briefly, a chillier evening sets in to keep conditions fresh. Winds ease, boosting mild vibes.
Rainy intervals linger on Wednesday, with maximums hitting around 9°C. Early mist may develop, and after sundown, lows hover near 1°C. Cloud cover might lighten intermittently, though scattered showers remain possible. Brief periods of drier weather could offer a short break from the damp pattern. Stronger gusts remain limited to brief bursts.
Thursday takes a slightly warmer turn, climbing to about 12°C under cloudier skies. Foggy patches may greet the morning, alongside the chance of lingering rain. Later, conditions might brighten in some spots, though temperatures rest near 9°C after dark, continuing an unsettled theme through the rest of the week. Cloud banks drift steadily, keeping sunshine sporadic.
