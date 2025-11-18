Today, Tuesday, November 18, brings patchy rain to Tavistock with temperatures near 10°C. Early hours feel chilly, but daytime sees occasional light showers. Skies might brighten briefly, yet wet spells remain likely throughout. By nightfall, patches of drizzle persist, keeping conditions damp and slightly milder than the morning.
Tomorrow is cooler, with temperatures near 6°C and a higher chance of showers. Sunshine could peek through early on, but patchy rain lingers in the afternoon. Evening conditions turn crisp again, although a few drizzly spells may pop up before skies partially clear overnight.
Thursday starts cold, with a spell of snow in the early hours and temperatures near 5°C. Conditions gradually shift to patchy rain by midday. Later in the day, a brief return of light snow showers is possible, though any wintry mix should taper off as evening approaches.
Friday feels unsettled with moderate rain likely in the afternoon and temperatures near 6°C. Early morning might stay dry, but clouds increase, bringing showers later. Mist or drizzle could linger after dark, creating a damp atmosphere. Despite the wet conditions, a subtle break in rainfall might occur overnight.
This weekend turns milder, with temperatures near 11°C and patchy rain on Saturday. Brief sunshine may emerge midday, but showers remain a possibility into the evening. Overnight fog or mist could develop, though steady rainfall is less certain. Mild air lingers, signalling a gentler end to the week. Breezes stay modest, so conditions feel calmer overall, offering a welcomed respite from earlier chills.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.