Today, Saturday, November 15 in Tavistock promises patchy rain during the afternoon. Conditions should feel mild, with temperatures near 14°C rising from about 11°C. Occasional drizzle could briefly pop up, but some clearer spells are also possible. A gentle breeze might accompany those brief showers, bringing a slightly damp feel.
Tomorrow remains mostly cloudy and cooler, with highest temperatures near 11°C falling from about 5°C at dawn. Showers are unlikely, so skies could stay quite grey without much rain. There's a chance of lighter winds, making the day feel a touch more settled overall, with brief clearer spells possible.
Expect Monday to bring a bright start, with sunny skies dominating much of the day. Temperatures about 8°C climb from near 1°C early on, so the morning may feel brisk. Little rain is expected, and calm conditions should hold steady, making it a crisp but clear day, air remains fresh.
Tuesday might see an uptick in unsettled weather, with patchy rain lurking. Temperatures near 9°C follow about 1°C at dawn, so expect a chilly morning. Drizzle or light showers could linger, but some breaks in the clouds may occasionally provide drier spells throughout the daytime, and breezes may strengthen.
Wednesday closes out the forecast on a cooler note, with highest temperatures about 6°C and lows near 2°C. Rain could still appear in short bursts, though there may be glimpses of sunshine. A moderate breeze might blow through, creating a fresh feel for the end of the week, punctuated by occasional gusts.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
