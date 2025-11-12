Wednesday, November 12 sees rain in the forecast with occasional heavy downpours early on. Temperatures hover near 12°C at dawn and climb to about 15°C through midday. Plenty of showers linger, so expect patchy drizzle later. Skies may lighten slightly late afternoon, but rain remains likely. Breezes may develop intermittently.
Tomorrow brings a chance of patchy rain, with scattered drizzle easing by lunchtime. Early readings near 11°C rise to about 14°C in the afternoon. Skies could remain mostly cloudy, though some breaks might emerge. Mild conditions persist later on, but expect further light showers in places. Light breezes remain possible.
Friday maintains damp weather, featuring moderate rain and occasional bursts of drizzle. Morning numbers hover near 11°C, increasing to about 14°C as the day progresses. Brief clearer spells could appear between showers, but overall conditions stay wet, keeping the forecast rainy yet not too cold. Occasional gusts are also anticipated.
This weekend begins with patchy rain on Saturday, with early lows near 8°C. Daytime highs reach about 11°C under mostly grey skies. Drizzle may come and go, but heavier downpours are less likely. Overall, a cool and damp start to the weekend looks probable. Light winds may accompany damp spells.
Sunday appears drier, showcasing partly cloudy skies with highs near 10°C and lows about 4°C. In Tavistock, those clearer conditions promise a more settled forecast. Sunshine breaks through during midday, and any lingering rain looks unlikely, making it a brighter finish to the week. Gentle gusts might surface at times.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.