Today, Tuesday, November 11, unfolds with steady moderate rain across the region, keeping conditions damp from morning through late afternoon. Temperatures hover near 15°C while gusty winds may reach noticeable speeds. Clouds dominate the sky, creating a soggy atmosphere that could persist well into the evening, with lows about 10°C.
Tomorrow sees more rain lingering throughout the day, with moderate bursts likely. Temperatures reach about 14°C, and cloud cover remains thick for much of the morning. Afternoon conditions may offer occasional lighter spells, but drizzle could return by nightfall. Breezes persist, although they are calmer than earlier in the week.
An easing in intensity arrives Thursday, though patchy rain still lingers. Temperatures near 14°C keep the air mild, and the sky might brighten late in the day. Gusts ease further, giving way to gentler breezes as evening approaches, reducing the chance of heavier showers. Cloud cover may break more frequently.
Wet weather continues Friday, bringing moderate showers with temperatures climbing to about 15°C. Intermittent downpours are possible around midday, under thick cloud layers that limit sunlight. Stronger winds might pick up briefly, but pockets of dryer moments could emerge before sundown, offering a respite from repeated rainfall. Expect occasional gusts.
This weekend turns calmer as Saturday features patchy rain and temperatures near 14°C. Skies might remain overcast, but rainfall looks lighter compared to previous days. Winds taper off, creating more settled conditions across the area. Tavistock experiences lingering moisture, although any showers should be brief at times and less intense.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.