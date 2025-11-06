Today is Thursday, November 6 in Tavistock with patchy rain likely early on and occasional sunshine breaking through later. Temperatures near 15°C keep the air mild, though leftover drizzle may pop up in the afternoon. Cloud cover decreases by evening, hinting at clearer skies overnight.
Tomorrow carries a mix of cloud and passing rain, with heavier bursts drifting in occasionally. Temperatures about 13°C bring slightly cooler conditions, but spells of dryness could offer brief respite. Lingering dampness through late evening keeps the atmosphere unsettled, so expect a few more scattered showers.
This weekend starts with Saturday’s patchy rain arriving on and off, sometimes turning light. Temperatures near 13°C feel moderate, though patches of drizzle could persist through midday. Breaks in the cloud may bring moments of brighter weather, yet the risk of a quick shower lingers into the afternoon.
Sunday sees steadier rain moving through, with moderate to heavier showers possible. Temperatures about 14°C maintain a mild feel, although gustier winds could accompany any downpour. Occasional breaks in rainfall might appear, but wet conditions dominate most of the day, creating a consistently damp outlook overall.
Monday should bring partly cloudy skies and minimal rain. Temperatures near 12°C keep the air fairly cool, though sunshine could break through occasionally. The rest of the week stays mostly settled, with light clouds and limited showers in the forecast. Conditions look calmer and slightly fresher moving forward. Rain risk remains low, offering a more stable outlook for late autumn weather. Temperatures remain fairly moderate.
This article was automatically generated
