Today, Sunday, November 2, sees patchy rain from dawn, with occasional drizzle through the morning. Conditions remain damp into the afternoon, bringing scattered showers and overcast skies. Winds stay breezy, and temperatures hover near 12°C. Clearing is limited by evening, so rainfall lingers around the region. Cloud cover remains thick.
Tomorrow brings further patchy rain across the area, with the potential for intermittent breaks in the clouds. Conditions trend mild, as temperatures reach about 14°C by midday. Light showers linger into late afternoon, though heavier bursts are less likely. Overnight, skies stay mostly cloudy. Winds remain moderately gusty throughout tomorrow.
Steady rainfall extends on Tuesday, bringing moderate downpours and occasional drizzle. Some fog may develop after midday, though breaks in the overcast are limited. Temperatures climb near 14°C, keeping conditions somewhat mild. Breezes pick up, ushering in intervals of heavier rain later in the afternoon and evening. Thunder remains unlikely.
Heavy rain returns on Wednesday, delivering sustained downpours and wetter conditions into the afternoon. Temperatures reach near 15°C, offering only relief from persistent showers. Some intervals of moderate rainfall transition to lighter drizzle, but dryness remains elusive. Foggy patches could appear overnight, limiting clear spells and ensuring a damp mood.
Thursday extends the unsettled outlook for Tavistock, with moderate rain popping up at intervals. Temperatures stay about 12°C and conditions remain cloudy for much of the day. Occasional pockets of further drizzle could persist into early evening. Gentle breezes hold steady, hinting that unsettled skies might linger through this weekend.
This article was automatically generated
