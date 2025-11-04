Today, Tuesday, November 4 brings moderate rain with grey skies and temperatures near 14°C. Expect fairly steady showers throughout the day, with only a few fleeting glimpses of brighter skies. Brief lulls could pop up but the overall tone remains wet and gloomy from morning till night.
Tomorrow promises patchy rain and occasional clouds. Temperatures about 15°C keep things mild, though drizzle may creep in. Some brighter breaks should surface, offering short spells of sunshine between the clouds. Conditions remain changeable all through the day but look a touch calmer than today.
Expect another day of drizzle on Thursday, with cloud cover dominating. Temperatures near 15°C keep it feeling comfortable, but patches of fog could linger early. Light showers come and go, with occasional clearer intervals in the afternoon. Overall, weather dominates, so expect bursts of rain at times.
Partly cloudy skies appear Friday, with limited rain chances finally offering a break from the persistent wet spell. Temperatures hover near 14°C, delivering a fresh feel under occasional sunshine. Early mist may roll in, followed by overcast patches during midday. It’s less gloomy than before, though still unsettled at times.
This weekend in Tavistock continues with patchy rain on Saturday, bringing temperatures about 13°C. Misty conditions could linger in the early morning, followed by scattered showers late morning into midday. Sunny intervals break through occasionally, yet drizzle may return sporadically. The day feels cooler but remains reasonably manageable. Overall, it signals a gentle shift towards clearer evenings. Expect occasional night chill.
