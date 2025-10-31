In Tavistock, today, Friday, October 31, brings moderate rain and a continued chance of occasional heavier bursts. Temperatures reach about 15°C, dropping to near 11°C as night approaches. Breezy weather accompanies the showers, ensuring a thoroughly damp day, though brief spells of lighter rain may punctuate the afternoon.
Tomorrow remains unsettled with moderate rain likely yet again. Afternoon temperatures hover near 12°C, while nighttime could dip to about 7°C. Persistent showers set the tone for a wet day, occasionally easing but never clearing completely. Cloud cover stays thick, keeping the atmosphere grey and moisture-filled. A brisk breeze may accompany the drizzle.
This weekend continues damp on Sunday, featuring moderate rain and a high near 12°C. Showers are anticipated early, possibly becoming lighter later, but conditions stay cloudy. The cooler air persists, with a nighttime low near 7°C. Occasional rain pockets could still appear around midday, maintaining a rainy outlook. Light winds keep the chill in place.
Monday brings more moderate rain, as temperatures top about 14°C and hover near 13°C after dark. Patchy drizzle may alternate with steadier downpours, creating a soggy start to the workweek. Any brief breaks in the rain are likely fleeting, so wet conditions dominate much of the day.
Tuesday promises intervals of patchy rain, with temperatures near 15°C. Skies remain overcast, and occasional showers are forecast through the day. The milder feel continues, though breezes might pick up by evening. Cloud cover lingers, leaving only slim chances of clearer conditions. Breeze might bring wetter spells.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.