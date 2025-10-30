Today, Thursday, October 30 is looking like moderate rain for much of the day. Temperatures near 5°C this morning rise to about 13°C by late afternoon. Showers persist into the evening with occasional breaks in the clouds. A gusty breeze will keep things feeling cool throughout the day in Tavistock.
Tomorrow sees more moderate rain, with temperatures about 11°C climbing to near 15°C later. Intermittent downpours and cloudy skies define most of the day, while a steady breeze moves across the region. People can expect lingering showers after sunset, though the wind eases slightly by nightfall. Overall, it’s quite soggy.
Saturday continues the wet trend, featuring moderate rain from morning onwards. Temperatures near 7°C rise to about 12°C under grey skies. Some brief clear spells may appear between showers, but heavier bursts are likely by afternoon. Gusty winds make it feel cooler, and rain persists into evening. Expect few breaks.
This weekend brings another round of moderate rain on Sunday. Temperatures about 7°C climb to near 12°C as showers dominate much of the day. A cloudy afternoon includes occasional downpours, but there might be shorter spells of drier weather. Mild breezes continue, keeping conditions unsettled through the evening. Expect sprinkles.
Looking ahead to Monday, moderate rain remains in the forecast. Temperatures hover near 13°C and peak about 14°C during the afternoon. Persistent showers dominate, with drizzle at times and heavier bursts possible later. Winds remain breezy, occasionally gusty, keeping the weather feeling damp. Rain likely carries on overnight. Still soggy.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.