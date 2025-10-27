Today, Monday, October 27, in Tavistock sees patchy rain with brief brighter periods. Temperatures near 13°C and lows about 11°C keep conditions mild. Rain may linger, but occasional breaks in the cloud cover should appear. Blustery winds could move through, although it won’t feel too chilly.
Tomorrow brings more patchy rain, especially early on. Temperatures near 14°C and morning fog could create overcast skies. By afternoon, lighter showers are possible, but conditions appear calmer. Overnight lows about 8°C mean a cool night. Some evening mist might roll in, keeping the overall weather damp.
Wednesday is likely to remain showery, with scattered rain throughout the day. Temperatures near 13°C offer mild air, though patches of drizzle could persist. Clouds stick around, so sunshine looks limited. Overnight lows about 9°C keep it fairly mild. Occasional gusts may add an extra touch of chill.
Thursday might bring heavier rain at times, with moderate downpours possible. Temperatures near 15°C will feel comfortable, though breezes could pick up. Occasional breaks in rainfall might provide short dry spells. Night-time lows about 8°C maintain a cool feel, and persistent showers could linger well after dark.
Friday continues the unsettled weather pattern, with patchy rain and possible light showers. Temperatures near 12°C keep things crisp, and lows about 9°C add a very slight chill after sunset. Rainfall may vary throughout the day, occasionally pausing before returning. Gusty winds could also appear, ensuring conditions generally stay changeable. This final day of the week offers no sign of sustained sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
