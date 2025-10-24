Today, Friday, October 24, brings patchy rain and moderate breezes, with temperatures near 12°C by midday. Occasional bright spells are possible, but quick bursts of rain stay likely throughout. Overnight dips to about 6°C keep it cool, with damp air lingering. Winds occasionally pick up, contributing to a brisker feel.
Tomorrow sees on-and-off showers hovering about 10°C. Brief sunny breaks might brighten the afternoon, though clouds hold firm much of the day. Early evening drops to near 5°C, creating a crisp finish. Breezes ease, offering a calmer vibe, yet rain remains a possibility later on. Drizzle can’t be ruled out.
This weekend ushers in Sunday, featuring breezy spells and likely rain. Daytime peaks hover about 11°C, with light showers interspersed. Overcast skies persist, limiting brighter gaps. Evening sees drizzle continuing, and temperatures near 8°C maintain a mild chill. Gusts occasionally pick up, heightening the sense of unsettled conditions through darkness.
That day follows with a mix of cloud and clearer intervals, pushing midday temperatures near 12°C. Early starts bottom out about 6°C, but rain risk recedes during daylight. Gentle breezes support mild comfort, though pockets of cloud linger across most spots. Occasional drizzle could still appear, but calmer weather prevails.
Skies turn partly bright next, with highs near 12°C. Minimal showers mean a drier outlook, boosted by lighter winds. Overnight dips hover about 4°C, adding a very sharp chill once darkness sets in. Some extended sunny spells enhance the pleasant feel. Tavistock experiences similar patterns, capping a mostly varied run.
This article was automatically generated
