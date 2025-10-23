Today, Thursday, October 23, in Tavistock features steady rain and breezy gusts. Temperatures near 10°C are expected, dipping to about 7°C overnight. Rainfall remains likely from morning until evening, creating damp conditions throughout. Clouds dominate the sky, offering limited bright spells amid persistent showers that continue into the late hours.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, with temperatures about 11°C by midday and near 7°C overnight. Sudden showers could pop up, but breaks in the cloud cover might appear briefly. Moderate winds persist, keeping conditions cool while scattered drizzle lingers. Occasional lighter patches suggest a calmer day, though showers never fully vanish.
Unsettled weather continues Saturday, offering temperatures near 10°C at the warmest point and about 6°C late on. Patchy drizzle may break into occasional dry spells, clouds are to dominate. Gentle breezes should reduce any heavier bursts of rain, though the atmosphere stays humid. Damp surfaces persist, keeping the day grey.
Rain remains possible Sunday, with a high near 10°C and lows about 6°C. Occasional dryness could settle briefly, but clouds linger overhead for most of the day. Calm winds may lessen the chill, while scattered showers keep the area damp. Light patches of drizzle remain a possibility into the evening.
A mild upturn arrives Monday, with a peak near 14°C and about 11°C overnight. Patchy rain remains likely, but periods of lighter clouds might brighten midday. Breezy conditions could pick up, though strong gusts are less probable. Humidity holds, ensuring some lingering drizzle, yet the air begins feeling noticeably milder.
This article was automatically generated
