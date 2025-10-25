Today, Saturday, October 25, Tavistock looks damp with patchy rain passing by. Temperatures near 11°C should show up, dropping to about 8°C late on. Rain might pop up often, but some occasional drier spells could break through. Blustery breezes could add a slight chill, so expect a cooler backdrop overall.
Tomorrow appears overcast with short bursts of rain often in places. Temperatures about 12°C may surface, while the evening dips near 8°C. Occasional drizzle is possible, especially around midday, and stronger gusts are likely. Clouds might dominate much of the daylight, allowing brief glimpses of brightness before night settles in.
The next day brings more unsettled skies, with patchy rain floating around. Temperatures about 12°C could appear, dropping near 9°C by evening. Skies might stay mostly cloudy, but lighter winds may deliver a slightly milder atmosphere. A few gloomy spells could mix with moments of dryness heading into late day.
Another day sees occasional rain drifting in, though intervals of partial cloud might break it up. Temperatures near 14°C might emerge, then dip to about 8°C once darkness sets in. Skies could look brighter at times, even if showers briefly pass through. Light breezes are expected, creating calmer conditions overall.
Midweek continues with patchy rain possible, but there may be calmer patches through the day. Temperatures about 13°C look set before an evening dip to near 7°C. Some light mist could develop, while the sky remains mostly cloudy. Rain might fade gradually, leaving occasional breaks of clearer air after dark.
This article was automatically generated
