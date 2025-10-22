Today is Wednesday, October 22, bringing heavy rain and a damp start to the forecast. Expect constant showers throughout the day with cloudy skies overhead. Temperatures near 13°C feel cool in the breeze, dipping to about 6°C overnight. Tavistock experiences a wet atmosphere, making it a soggy midweek.
Tomorrow sees more wet weather with moderate rain continuing. Cloud cover dominates, and drizzle may appear at intervals, occasionally strengthening before subsiding. Temperatures about 11°C provide some relief, though night-time values hover near 6°C. The persistent rainfall should ease slightly through the day, but skies remain mostly grey.
Friday unfolds with patchy rain likely on and off. Brief clearer spells might pop up, but grey conditions still linger. Temperatures near 11°C promise a mild feel, with overnight lows around 6°C. Showers become lighter as the day progresses, though an umbrella stays handy in case of sudden rain.
This weekend starts with Saturday offering more unsettled weather, featuring patchy rain throughout the day. Expect brief drier moments amid the grey outlook. Temperatures about 11°C keep things fairly mild, but lows stand close to 5°C once evening arrives. Cloudy skies dominate, and occasional drizzle could persist as the day wears on.
Sunday follows suit with additional patchy rain in the forecast and a cooler edge to the day. Peak temperatures near 9°C may feel brisk, while lows drop to about 5°C overnight. Overcast conditions linger, and scattered showers are likely, ensuring the unsettled weather truly continues to shape the weekend climate without a break.
This article was automatically generated
