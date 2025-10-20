Today, Monday, October 20, brings moderate rain and a decent chance of heavier showers at times. Temperatures near 15°C, dropping to about 11°C later on. Rain sticks around throughout the day, accompanied by a gentle breeze. Damp conditions dominate, but there’s still a hint of milder air lingering. Brief calmer spells appear.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain for Tavistock, with temperatures about 15°C and lows near 8°C. Occasional breaks may brighten the afternoon, though soft drizzle could pop up again. Gentle wind accompanies these spells, keeping the atmosphere cool. Conditions turn drier toward evening, offering brief relief from the wet outlook.
The middle of the week offers more moderate rain, with a high near 15°C and a low of about 7°C. Cloudy spells remain dominant, and showers turn heavier into the afternoon. Blustery gusts might appear at times, but calmer intervals bring short-lived dryness. A generally unsettled pattern keeps sunshine away.
Later in the week, moderate rain persists as the day remains quite damp, with temperatures near 10°C and lows about 8°C. Cloud cover stays thick, and passing showers frequently interrupt any potential glimpses of sun. Gusty wind might pick up, adding to the raw feel. Rainfall remains likely throughout entirely.
As the week concludes, patchy rain lingers, with a top temperature near 11°C and lows about 8°C. Occasional bursts of rain break up short dry intervals, keeping conditions moist. Some passing clouds drift overhead, limiting any sunshine. Breezes stay present, so expect slightly more unsettled hours heading into the weekend.
This article was automatically generated
