Today, Friday, October 17, brings patchy rain nearby for much of the morning, with drier spells developing by the afternoon. Conditions look partly cloudy later, and temperatures top out near 16°C, dipping to about 9°C overnight. Light breezes add a mild chill to the local weather, enhancing that autumn feeling.
Tomorrow sees clouds lingering and patchy rain likely in the late afternoon, with occasional drizzle continuing into the evening. Highs reach about 14°C while lows settle near 11°C. Brief sunny intervals may appear, but showers dominate the forecast, keeping conditions unsettled for many areas, especially during dusk.
This weekend features moderate rain on Sunday, bringing persistent wet conditions through the day. With temperatures about 15°C at their peak and dipping to near 11°C, there’s little sign of extended dryness. Expect bursts of heavier showers before lighter intervals later on, with thunder unlikely but possible.
A new week dawns Monday with patchy rain again in the afternoon, plus light rain showers possible early on. Temperatures climb near 14°C, dropping to about 9°C after dark. Fog patches might appear overnight, ensuring an occasionally damp and breezy feel as the day progresses, towards evening.
The following day is Tuesday, staying on the cooler side with highs about 14°C and lows near 8°C. Patchy rain remains a possibility, although some brighter spells could break through. In Tavistock, the weather forecast leans towards partial cloud cover, continuing what’s defined the week so far. Occasional gusts may accompany any passing showers, mainly at night.
