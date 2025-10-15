Today, Wednesday, October 15, looks mostly cloudy with glimpses of sun later on. Temperatures near 15°C are likely, while early mist should fade before midday. Cloud cover persists through the afternoon, but clearer spells may break through occasionally. Winds remain gentle, leaving a calm feel overall. Evening skies appear brighter.
Tomorrow stays bright under clear skies from dawn to dusk. Temperatures about 15°C bring a comfortable afternoon, though dawn may feel slightly cooler. Sunny spells dominate, with minimal wind to disrupt conditions. Dry air prevails throughout, reducing any chance of rain. Sunshine lingers into late evening, promising a pleasant day.
Friday sees patchy rain moving in by midday after a calmer morning. Temperatures near 16°C should keep things mild, although drizzle might pass through in waves. Brief breaks in cloud could deliver limited sunshine. Winds increase, yet not to cause concern. Late afternoon may stay damp, with scattered sprinkles possible.
Saturday marks the start of this weekend with partly cloudy conditions and breezes. Temperatures about 15°C maintain mild air, although overcast periods might emerge occasionally. Morning skies reveal patches of sun, while afternoon cloud drift overhead. Light wind gusts keep showers away. Evening, clouds could thin, allowing a clear spell.
Sunday ends the weekend with rain at times. Temperatures near 14°C accompany heavier spells during midday, though lighter drizzle may occur early on. In Tavistock, conditions develop, especially toward evening. Intervals of drier weather could appear, but rain soon returns. Wind gusts remain manageable, leaving an unsettled but severe day.
This article was automatically generated
