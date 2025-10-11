Today, Saturday, October 11, brings bright sunshine and dry conditions to Tavistock. Clear skies will dominate, with gentle breezes making it comfortable. Temperatures near 17°C should peak midday, then settle at about 7°C overnight. No rain is expected, ensuring a pleasant start to this weekend. Perfect for local weather watchers.
Tomorrow maintains sunny spells and calm winds, continuing the warmth from earlier. Afternoon highs about 18°C will feel mild, while night-time levels drop close to 8°C. No signs of showers mean a clear outlook, so the second day of this weekend stays favourable for weather updates. Sunshine remains quite consistent.
Partly cloudy skies arrive Monday with minimal chance of rain. Temperatures near 18°C keep things pleasant during the day, dipping to about 9°C by late evening. Early morning mist could appear but should clear as the sun rises, offering a generally calm start to the week. Breezes remain light overall.
Cloudier conditions move in Tuesday, though heavy rain remains unlikely. Overcast periods may dominate midday, with temperatures about 17°C feeling comfortable. Overnight levels settle close to 8°C, making conditions slightly cool. Skies remain calm, and lighter winds reduce any weather disruptions, ensuring a consistent pattern heading deeper into the week.
Partly cloudy conditions continue Wednesday, offering mild daytime weather about 14°C. Evenings hover near 8°C and remain mostly dry. Slight breezes keep everything stable, with little variation expected. Cloud cover might shift occasionally, but no significant rainfall is on the horizon through midweek. Conditions appear fairly settled and predictably calm.
This article was automatically generated
