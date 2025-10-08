Today, Wednesday, October 8, begins cloudy with a chance of patchy rain during the morning hours. Temperatures near 17°C keep conditions mild, and only a slight drizzle may appear around midday. Afternoon skies stay mostly grey, though glimpses of brightness might peek through. Later, clearer spells develop, ensuring drier moments before nightfall. Overnight, it settles into cooler air close to 7°C, but no significant rain returns. Conditions across Tavistock remain calm overall, providing a gentle transition into the next day.