Today, Wednesday, October 8, begins cloudy with a chance of patchy rain during the morning hours. Temperatures near 17°C keep conditions mild, and only a slight drizzle may appear around midday. Afternoon skies stay mostly grey, though glimpses of brightness might peek through. Later, clearer spells develop, ensuring drier moments before nightfall. Overnight, it settles into cooler air close to 7°C, but no significant rain returns. Conditions across Tavistock remain calm overall, providing a gentle transition into the next day.
Tomorrow promises bright sunshine from morning to late afternoon, with no sign of showers. Temperatures about 17°C create a comfortable atmosphere, allowing a pleasantly mild feel all day. Evening ushers in clearer skies, while overnight drops near 7°C keep things fresh. Overall, conditions remain stable, with hardly any chance of unexpected drizzle.
Friday keeps the upbeat weather going, delivering long periods of sunshine and minimal risk of rain. The day sees temperatures near 18°C, offering a warm midday spell. Evenings slip to about 8°C, so cooler air returns after sunset. Clouds stay few and far between, leaving a bright horizon. Calm winds favour an easy transition into the night.
This weekend begins with sunny spells on Saturday, reaching highs close to 20°C by midday. Morning starts near 9°C, giving way to comfortable warmth and generally clear skies. Sunday follows suit with bright conditions and temperatures about 18°C. Rain features, though a gentle breeze may show up occasionally. Skies remain open, setting the stage for a pleasant end to the week.
This article was automatically generated
