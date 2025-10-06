The rest of the week sees Friday offering the warmest spell, with lots of sunshine and temperatures near 18°C. Mornings remain cool about 8°C, but the afternoon feels comfortable. Clear skies extend into the evening, wrapping up the week with calm, pleasant weather. This weekend might continue the trend of mostly sunny skies and mild days, giving a friendly finish to the forecast. Early mornings may feel cooler, but midday warmth should linger. Clouds will likely stay minimal, ensuring plenty of late-season sun. Rain chances remain slim through Sunday, reinforcing a bright outlook.