Today, Monday, October 6, has partly cloudy skies with temperatures near 17°C. The forecast stays pleasantly mild, dropping to about 9°C overnight. Some patchy cloud might linger, but no rain is expected, making for a calm day overall. Tavistock is set to enjoy a gentle breeze throughout.
Tomorrow looks partly cloudy again, with temperatures about 16°C and a light wind. The day remains dry, and skies should brighten slightly by late afternoon. Evening hours bring cooler conditions near 9°C but still no sign of rain.
The next day is overcast with a small chance of drizzle around midday. Temperatures hover near 16°C, dropping to about 7°C overnight. Conditions may gradually clear toward evening, helping keep any showers at bay.
Thursday promises more sunshine, with temperatures about 17°C under mostly clear skies. Morning hours feel crisp near 6°C, but the afternoon should stay bright. No wet weather is on the horizon, so expect a pleasantly mild day overall.
The rest of the week sees Friday offering the warmest spell, with lots of sunshine and temperatures near 18°C. Mornings remain cool about 8°C, but the afternoon feels comfortable. Clear skies extend into the evening, wrapping up the week with calm, pleasant weather. This weekend might continue the trend of mostly sunny skies and mild days, giving a friendly finish to the forecast. Early mornings may feel cooler, but midday warmth should linger. Clouds will likely stay minimal, ensuring plenty of late-season sun. Rain chances remain slim through Sunday, reinforcing a bright outlook.
This article was automatically generated
