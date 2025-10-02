Today, moderate rain is expected to settle in towards late afternoon, leading to occasional drizzle after dusk. Earlier hours could bring partial cloud, with some mist hanging around at daybreak. The weather in Tavistock remains prone to damp conditions. Temperatures about 17°C keep things mild, accompanied by a gentle breeze that might pick up during the evening.
Tomorrow features patchy rain in the early morning, though it could ease by midday. Cloud cover might linger, interrupted by the occasional sunny break. Temperatures near 16°C offer moderate warmth, and breezes could strengthen slightly in the late afternoon. Late evening might see a brief return of light rain.
Saturday brings a slightly cooler spell, with more frequent rainfall expected through the day. Misty conditions could appear at dawn, giving way to unsettled skies by noon. Showers may linger into late afternoon, while temperatures about 14°C keep the air fresh. Gusts of wind could add a brisk edge.
Sunday continues unsettled weather with patchy rain nearby, although there might be breaks for stronger sunshine. Light mist could form overnight, and temperatures near 15°C maintain comfortable conditions. This weekend’s shift between cloud and possible bursts of rain suggests staying alert for sudden showers, especially around midday.
Monday looks overcast again, with a likelihood of drizzle after mid-morning. Skies could brighten briefly, but cloud cover remains dominant. Temperatures about 15°C signal mild conditions without much variation. Late afternoon may see isolated showers, wrapping up the day on another damp note. Breezes remain possible through evening.
This article was automatically generated
