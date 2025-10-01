Sunday closes the week with lingering patchy rain and temperatures hitting roughly 13°C. Overnight levels settle near 10°C, sustaining a mild chill. Occasional breaks in the clouds might allow brief sunshine, though damp conditions remain in the forecast. Light winds keep the environment stable, rounding off this varied weather stretch. Some drizzle could develop late, but no significant downpours are anticipated at this time. Local forecasts might see occasional late showers.