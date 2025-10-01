Today, Wednesday, October 1, features bright skies with local weather conditions staying mostly sunny well into the afternoon. Temperatures should climb near 17°C, dropping close to 8°C overnight, with gentle evening breezes. No showers are expected, so clear views could linger until late.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain rolling in, delivering thicker cloud cover and occasional drizzle that might linger for a few hours. Expect a daytime high about 16°C, with a low roughly 9°C. Winds strengthen slightly, though glimpses of sunshine may peek through if clouds part briefly.
Friday ushers in periods of heavy rain, as steady showers persist through midday and potentially beyond. In Tavistock, conditions could turn gusty, with stronger winds sweeping across local areas. Temperatures peak near 17°C, while evening values hover about 12°C, making it a noticeably wet day overall.
Saturday remains unsettled, with patchy rain cropping up at intervals and short dry spells breaking afternoon showers. Daytime readings hover near 12°C, sinking close to 9°C by nightfall. Brisk breezes might accompany any downpours, creating a cool, occasionally damp atmosphere that lingers well after sunset.
Sunday closes the week with lingering patchy rain and temperatures hitting roughly 13°C. Overnight levels settle near 10°C, sustaining a mild chill. Occasional breaks in the clouds might allow brief sunshine, though damp conditions remain in the forecast. Light winds keep the environment stable, rounding off this varied weather stretch. Some drizzle could develop late, but no significant downpours are anticipated at this time. Local forecasts might see occasional late showers.
