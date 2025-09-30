Today, Tuesday, September 30, in Tavistock brings bright sunshine from morning until early evening, with mostly clear skies overhead. Temperatures peak near 17°C and slip about 7°C overnight, creating a cool atmosphere. A gentle breeze floats through the afternoon, but skies remain dry without rain. Sunset remains calm and pleasant.
Tomorrow features continued sunshine with minimal cloud cover. Temperatures climb about 17°C at midday, then fall near 7°C by late evening. Light winds pass through, and skies appear generally clear. Conditions stay favourable for extended morning brightness and a peaceful late-night outlook. No hint of showers disrupts the day’s warmth.
Thursday could bring moderate rain, especially by afternoon, with occasional drizzle earlier. Highest temperatures hover about 16°C, slipping near 9°C after sunset. Breezy conditions develop, occasionally stirring leaves under cloudy skies. Lighter spells of rain may pass intermittently, yet periods of steadier showers are on the cards through the evening.
Friday continues the wet pattern, with moderate rain spanning much of the day. Afternoon highs reach about 16°C, easing near 11°C when night falls. Gusts may pick up, making showers feel heavier at times. Patchy breaks in the clouds might emerge briefly, though rainy spells mostly dominate the overall outlook.
This weekend, specifically Saturday, sees patchy rain persisting during daylight hours. Maximum readings linger about 12°C, with a mild drop near 10°C overnight. Periodic drizzle could appear, interspersed with overcast stretches. Strengthened winds might blow in, adding a chill. Occasional drier intervals surface, yet scattered showers remain a strong possibility.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.