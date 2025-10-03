Today, Friday, October 03, the forecast in Tavistock features patchy rain and drizzle early on. Temperatures about 17°C, dipping to 13°C later, so expect a damp atmosphere. Skies look mostly cloudy, with brief lighter spells. Rain is likely through evening, though intensity may ease off by late night.
Tomorrow brings moderate rain for Saturday, keeping things wet through much of the day. Temperatures about 13°C, with evening lows near 9°C, suggest a cooler shift. Occasional breaks in the clouds could appear, but strong winds are possible. Conditions remain unsettled into the night, with scattered showers continuing.
This weekend on Sunday sees patchy rain likely, though any heavier bursts should taper off later. Temperatures about 15°C and a mild 11°C overnight keep conditions fairly moderate. Skies may turn cloudy at times, but lighter showers are possible. Daytime feels breezy, tapering to calmer conditions after dark.
The next day, Monday, looks partly cloudy, with temperatures about 16°C and nights near 9°C. No significant rain is forecast, so conditions appear relatively settled. Mist or low cloud might linger early before brighter spells increase. Late afternoon could see heavier cloud, but overall weather trends remain calm.
Tuesday stays mild with temperatures near 16°C and overnight values about 9°C. Expect morning mist in some spots, gradually giving way to patchy cloud. No rain is anticipated, keeping conditions dry through midday. Light winds maintain a pleasant feel, although occasional overcast skies may persist by late afternoon. Clearer spells could appear by evening. Night remains fairly calm.
This article was automatically generated
