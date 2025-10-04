Today is Saturday, October 4 in Tavistock, bringing patchy rain through the morning and a breezy afternoon. Temperatures about 13°C and lows near 9°C keep things cool, so expect light drizzle on and off. Some cloud breaks are possible late in the day, but rain remains likely.
Tomorrow sees patches of rain persisting into the morning, then turning cloudy. Temperatures about 14°C with lows near 11°C should feel mildly refreshing. Occasional light rain might still appear, but calmer winds suggest a quieter day overall, leaving the skies mostly grey by late afternoon.
A respite arrives Monday with partly cloudy spells and minimal chances of rain. Temperatures near 17°C and lows about 10°C promise a pleasant start to the week. Some morning mist could linger, but the day stays bright, featuring comfortable conditions. Lighter winds maintain a tranquil atmosphere for local weather lovers.
Mild conditions return Tuesday under partly cloudy skies, hardly hinting at rain. Temperatures about 16°C, dipping near 9°C overnight, continue this settled spell. Some sunshine might peek through, making the day feel cheery. Gentle breezes keep things comfortable, ensuring a consistent weather forecast that stays free from significant showers.
Some unsettled elements emerge Wednesday, with patchy rain possible later on. Temperatures near 15°C and lows about 8°C keep it mild overall. Fog could appear during early hours, clearing to reveal occasional sunny breaks, though scattered wet spells might follow. Expect a mixture of conditions that highlight a blend of autumnal warmth and fleeting rain. Brief breezes may arrive.
