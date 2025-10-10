Today, Friday, October 10, starts off with a hint of mist but soon turns bright in Tavistock. Skies remain sunny through the day, and there is no expectation of rain. Temperatures about 18°C feel quite pleasant, while light breezes keep things calm. This clear outlook continues into the late evening.
Tomorrow looks mostly overcast with the potential for some brighter breaks. Temperatures near 19°C provide mild conditions, and rainfall stays unlikely. Clouds hang around into the afternoon, though a glimpse of sunshine may appear. Light winds ensure a gentle day, making it ideal for simply enjoying the calmer skies.
This weekend sees more sun on Sunday, with bright spells and minimal cloud coverage. Early morning conditions remain cool near 8°C, but midday reaches about 18°C. No sign of rain disrupts the clear vibes, and a gentle breeze keeps the air feeling fresh. Sunshine lingers into the evening with little change expected.
Monday, October 13 carries on the sunny trend with mostly clear skies throughout the daytime. A high near 17°C complements the lighter winds, and the chance of rain remains minimal. Warm midday sunshine transitions into a mild evening, and overnight temperatures stay about 8°C for a cool but comfortable night.
Tuesday maintains a dry pattern under partly cloudy skies, with highs about 15°C and an easy breeze. No showers linger in the outlook, letting conditions stay stable as the rest of the week progresses. Mild nights continue, and days remain fairly inviting for those hoping to see plenty of sunshine.
This article was automatically generated
