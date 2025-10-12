Today, Sunday, October 12, in Tavistock brings bright sunshine with a daytime high near 18°C and overnight lows about 7°C. Clear skies should dominate, creating a calm and pleasant atmosphere. Light winds are expected, so nothing disrupts the general warmth and clarity for outdoor plans. Offering a welcoming forecast that’s perfect for enjoying the sunshine.
Tomorrow will shift to mostly grey skies, with temperatures about 17°C and a mild morning near 9°C. Despite the cloud cover, the day feels comfortable, and rain seems unlikely. Conditions remain gentle, ensuring an easygoing weather forecast for expecting a calmer, overcast setting. Winds stay low.
Tuesday is next, delivering a cloudier outlook with maximum temperatures near 16°C and overnight dips about 9°C. Showers look minimal, and breezes appear gentle, making for a relatively mild day. A scattered break in the clouds may offer glimpses of sunshine throughout the afternoon. Overall, a cooler but calming forecast.
Wednesday sees partly cloudy conditions, with daytime highs about 15°C and lows near 7°C. The weather stays fairly stable, introducing gentle winds that keep the day feeling pleasant. A few patches of sunshine could peek through, yet cloudier intervals remain likely. Expect no significant rainfall under these settled conditions.
Thursday continues the partly cloudy theme, peaking near 15°C and dropping to about 7°C. Sunny spells are likely to emerge, although some mist may develop early on. No hint of rain disrupts plans, allowing for a relaxed forecast. Gentle breezes keep the weather stable without major surprises. Mild overall conditions.
