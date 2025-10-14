Today (Tuesday, October 14) brings clear sunshine, with temperatures about 9°C this morning, rising near 17°C by midday. Dry weather prevails. Tavistock remains free from rain, creating a pleasant day under mostly sunny skies. Expect comfortable conditions and a mild feel through early evening. Light breezes maintain a tranquil setting.
Tomorrow sees partly cloudy skies, with temperatures near 7°C at dawn, rising about 15°C by midday. No rain is expected, keeping conditions dry for much of the day. Some sunshine should break through, creating a mild forecast overall. Light winds maintain an easy atmosphere beneath shifting clouds. Occasional haze appears.
Bright conditions arrive Thursday, with minimal cloud cover and temperatures about 6°C early on, rising near 15°C by afternoon. Skies remain clear, offering ample sun for a pleasant stretch of weather. Rain stays out of sight, so conditions should remain inviting. A light breeze may drift through. Visibility remains decent.
Partly cloudy skies take hold Friday, with temperatures about 7°C at sunrise, climbing near 16°C by midday. Mostly dry conditions persist overall, though some cloud patches could linger. Sunshine peeks through occasionally, maintaining a mild feel under partly cloudy skies. Rain chances stay low, ensuring little disruption to the forecast.
This weekend brings partly cloudy skies on Saturday, with temperatures about 8°C at dawn and near 15°C later. A brief patchy rain spell could develop, but it likely fades fast. Conditions remain comfortable, with bright intervals lingering through the afternoon. The rest of the week continues calm, featuring mild days.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.