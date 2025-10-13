Today, Monday, October 13, is looking partly cloudy with a slight chance of patchy rain later. Temperatures near 18°C and lows about 7°C keep conditions cool but pleasant. Skies should remain mixed, offering brief intervals of sunshine. Light winds will keep the atmosphere comfortable throughout this period.
Tomorrow brings partly cloudy skies again, with temperatures about 16°C. Minimal wind and lows near 9°C could mean a calm night ahead. Some mist may appear in the early hours, but daytime weather stays mostly settled without any significant rain expected.
Wednesday features partly cloudy conditions once more, reaching highs near 15°C and dipping to about 8°C. Misty spots could linger during dawn, but sunshine will break through by late morning. Gentle breezes keep things comfortable, ensuring outdoor activities remain straightforward in these mild conditions.
Thursday brings plenty of sunshine with highs about 16°C and lows near 7°C. Skies look mostly clear, creating a bright outlook for much of the day. Conditions should feel warm in the afternoon, helped by light breezes across Tavistock and surrounding areas.
Friday turns slightly cloudier, with temperatures near 16°C and overnight lows about 8°C. Overcast patches might develop later, though no significant rain looks likely. This weekend is expected to remain calm, with mild daytime warmth continuing across the region.
Temperatures could approach 15°C, keeping conditions agreeable for most. Gentle winds and limited cloud cover may extend through Sunday, ensuring a pleasant finale to the week. No abrupt changes appear on the horizon. A stable outlook persists.
This article was automatically generated
