Today, Thursday, October 16 in Tavistock is bright and sunny, with temperatures near 16°C during the afternoon. Early hours felt about 7°C, and the skies remain clear. These conditions promise a calm day, with no hints of rain and light winds persisting steadily through late evening. Sunset is likely pleasant.
Tomorrow brings patchy rain, mainly in the morning, with temperatures reaching about 16°C. Drizzly spells could linger briefly before giving way to some breaks in the clouds. Overall, it should remain mild by afternoon, with minimal rain expected late in the day. Showers remain fairly intermittent. Winds stay relatively gentle.
Saturday could feature some light drizzle alongside occasional cloud cover, with temperatures climbing to about 14°C. Rain might intensify slightly after sundown, though it’s unlikely to last all night. There could be a mix of cloudy intervals and mild conditions throughout much of the day. Breezes remain generally subdued overall.
Sunday looks set for heavier rain that may arrive in bursts, keeping skies grey. Temperatures hover near 15°C, accompanied by a brisk breeze in some areas. These damp conditions linger well into the evening, suggesting a genuinely wet end to the weekend. Puddles could accumulate swiftly if downpours linger widely.
Monday might stay cool and damp, with moderate rain on and off throughout the day. Temperatures hold about 12°C, and wind speeds may pick up by late afternoon. Conditions remain unsettled, ensuring the rain traipses in and out before night brings slightly calmer skies. Cloud cover remains busy at times.
This article was automatically generated
